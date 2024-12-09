IDF warns southern Lebanon residents against moving past ceasefire safety line

IDF spokesperson in Arabic, Col. Avichay Adraee, published a warning on Monday on X/Twitter reminding residents of southern Lebanon not to travel south of a line that includes the villages of Shebaa, Al-Habariya, Marjayoun, Arnoun, Yuhmor, Qantara, Shakra, Bira'shit, Yater, and Al-Mansouri, as well as the villages themselves.

#عاجل سكان لبنان, أذكركم انه حتى إشعار آخر يحظر عليكم الانتقال جنوبًا إلى خط القرى التالية ومحيطها: شبعا، الهبارية، مرجعيون، أرنون، يحمر، القنطرة، شقرا، برعشيت، ياطر، المنصوري جيش الدفاع لا ينوي استهدافكم ولذلك يحظر عليكم في هذه المرحلة العودة إلى بيوتكم من هذا الخط جنوبًا… pic.twitter.com/rHgsralU9H — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 9, 2024

"The IDF does not intend to target you, and therefore, you are prohibited at this stage from returning to your homes from this line south until further notice," the statement read.