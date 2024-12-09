Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Presence of IDF in Syrian territory 'temporary', says Sa'ar

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 9, 2024 11:02

The presence of Israeli forces in Syrian territory is a “limited, temporary” step meant to ensure Israel’s security during the confusion after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Monday.

“The only interest we have is the security of Israel,” he told a news conference in Jerusalem.

Sa'ar also spoke about deadlocked negotiations with Hamas on the release of hostages in Gaza, saying indirect talks were ongoing without elaborating. He said Israel could be more optimistic about an eventual breakthrough but was not there yet.

Feldstein to be released to house arrest, Supreme Court rules
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2024 10:28 AM
France to support Syria transition, French foreign minister says
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 09:51 AM
Syrian opposition groups take control of Manbij from US-backed SDF
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 09:48 AM
IDF intelligence chief meets with head of Druze community
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2024 09:32 AM
China calls for 'political solution' to Syrian crisis
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 09:28 AM
IDF warns southern Lebanon residents against moving past safety line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2024 09:02 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Conchagua in El Salvador, USGS says
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 06:07 AM
45-year-old man suffers third-degree burns after Molotov cocktail thrown
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2024 05:04 AM
Trump says personal lawyer Habba to serve as presidential counselor
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 02:16 AM
Soccer-Syrian soccer federation changes kit color as Assad toppled
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 01:40 AM
US Under Secretary of State to travel to Jordan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2024 01:35 AM
IDF lifts some restrictions in the Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:45 PM
Geert Wilders lands in Israel, to tour Knesset, West Bank Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 10:46 PM
US military says it carried out airstrikes on Islamic State targets
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 09:52 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists operating in weapons storage facility
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:23 PM