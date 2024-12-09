Presence of IDF in Syrian territory 'temporary', says Sa'ar

The presence of Israeli forces in Syrian territory is a “limited, temporary” step meant to ensure Israel’s security during the confusion after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Monday.

“The only interest we have is the security of Israel,” he told a news conference in Jerusalem.

Sa'ar also spoke about deadlocked negotiations with Hamas on the release of hostages in Gaza, saying indirect talks were ongoing without elaborating. He said Israel could be more optimistic about an eventual breakthrough but was not there yet.