Dutch politician Geert Wilders meets Israeli ministers, PM in Israel visit

Dutch politician Geert Wilders has met with multiple Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Knesset speaker Amir Ohana, since arriving in the country on Sunday.

In a post to X/Twitter, Wilders said he would be visiting Samaria on Monday, and would also meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Herzog.

He referred to Minister Sa'ar as a "very very good friend."