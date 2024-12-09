Jerusalem Post
Watchdog urges Syria to fulfill chemical weapons obligations

By REUTERS

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Monday it had reminded Syrian authorities of their obligation to destroy banned toxic munitions amid ongoing political changes in the country.

Mohamed al-Bashir appointed caretaker Syrian PM for gov't
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 02:23 PM
Brazil's Lula undergoes surgery for subdural hematoma, stable in ICU
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 01:25 PM
UN Syria envoy downplays HTS's terrorist designation
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 12:29 PM
Netanyahu told John Kerry American policy in Afghanistan would 'fail,'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 12:21 PM
Israeli spokesperson denies forces have gone past Syria buffer zone
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 11:17 AM
UK police say six charged over suspected PKK activity
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:48 AM
Ben-Gvir arrives at Netanyahu's trial in show of support
By BINI ASHKENAZI , TAL SHALEV
12/10/2024 09:38 AM
Israeli incursion into Syria reaches 25 km southwest of Damascus
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:14 AM
Benjamin Netanyahu's trial set to start at 10:30 a.m.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
12/10/2024 09:13 AM
UAV hit Yavne after IAF classified it as likely non-hostile
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 08:56 AM
Jewish student punched in face during Columbia SJP rally
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 08:34 AM
Armed individuals clash with Palestinian security forces in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 07:21 AM
Taiwan says it detected 47 Chinese military aircraft operating nearby
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 03:08 AM
UN Security Council appears united on Syria, say diplomats
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 03:05 AM
Saudi Arabia says Israel undermines Syria's security with buffer zone
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 10:45 PM