Netanyahu's trial to start at 10:30 a.m., making PM first to testify in own criminal trial

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will become the first sitting Israeli prime minister to testify in their own criminal trial when proceedings start at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

UK police say six charged over suspected PKK activity
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:48 AM
Ben-Gvir arrives at Netanyahu's trial in show of support
By BINI ASHKENAZI , TAL SHALEV
12/10/2024 09:38 AM
IDF eliminates ten terrorists who killed three IDF soldiers in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 09:22 AM
Israeli incursion into Syria reaches 25 km southwest of Damascus
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:14 AM
UAV hit Yavne after IAF classified it as likely non-hostile
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 08:56 AM
Jewish student punched in face during Columbia SJP rally
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 08:34 AM
Armed individuals clash with Palestinian security forces in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 07:21 AM
Taiwan says it detected 47 Chinese military aircraft operating nearby
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 03:08 AM
UN Security Council appears united on Syria, say diplomats
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 03:05 AM
Saudi Arabia says Israel undermines Syria's security with buffer zone
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 10:45 PM
Blinken warns Islamic State will try to re-establish in Syria
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 10:01 PM
Biden spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah about Syria
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 09:20 PM
Strikes attributed to Israel at latakia army base in Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2024 08:05 PM
Bennett files NIS 500,000 defamation suit against Channel 14 host
By BINI ASHKENAZI
12/09/2024 07:30 PM
Turkey, UN discuss transition process in Syria, steps for rebuilding
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 07:08 PM