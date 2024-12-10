Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will become the first sitting Israeli prime minister to testify in their own criminal trial when proceedings start at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Netanyahu's trial to start at 10:30 a.m., making PM first to testify in own criminal trial
By REUTERS12/10/2024 09:48 AM
By BINI ASHKENAZI , TAL SHALEV12/10/2024 09:38 AM
By REUTERS12/10/2024 09:14 AM
By REUTERS12/10/2024 03:08 AM
By REUTERS12/10/2024 03:05 AM
By REUTERS12/09/2024 10:45 PM
By REUTERS12/09/2024 10:01 PM
By REUTERS12/09/2024 09:20 PM
By BINI ASHKENAZI12/09/2024 07:30 PM
By REUTERS12/09/2024 07:08 PM