The US-backed Kurdish Syrian forces (SDF) and Syria's Turkey-backed rebels reached a ceasefire agreement in the northern city of Manbij through a US mediation "to ensure the safety and security of civilians," SDF commander Mazloum Abdi said early on Wednesday.

"The fighters of the Manbij Military Council, who have been resisting the attacks since November 27, will withdraw from the area as soon as possible," Abdi added.