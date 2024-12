Israel's Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, said he believes "we are closer than ever to a new deal" at the Jerusalem Post conference in Miami on Tuesday night.

When asked how this time was different, he said, "I don't even know whether to use the term 'negotiations' with a cruel organization like Hamas... But I think this time is different. And I hope it will be before Hanukkah so that we can say this is the new Hanukkah miracle."