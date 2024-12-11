Former South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is accused of playing a lead role in the failed imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, has attempted to take his own life inside a detention center, a justice ministry official told parliament.
South Korea ex-defense minister accused of role in martial law attempts to take own life
