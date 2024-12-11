Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia could launch another hypersonic missile at Ukraine soon, US official says

By REUTERS

Russia could launch another hypersonic ballistic missile in Ukraine in the coming days, but Washington does not consider the Oreshnik weapon a game-changer in the war, a US official said on Wednesday.

Russia first fired the Oreshnik missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Nov. 21, in what President Vladimir Putin cast as a response to Ukraine's first use of US ATACMs ballistic missiles and British Storm Shadows to strike Russian territory with Western permission.

"We assess that the Oreshnik is not a game-changer on the battlefield, but rather just another attempt by Russia to terrorize Ukraine, which will fail," the official said.

There was no immediate response from Russia.

Putin has previously said Russia may use the Oreshnik again, including to hit "decision-making centers" in Kyiv, if Ukraine keeps attacking Russia with long-range Western weapons.

Putin has claimed that the Oreshnik, or hazel tree, is impossible to intercept and that it has destructive power comparable to that of a nuclear weapon, even when fitted with a conventional warhead.

Some Western experts have said the novel feature of the Oreshnik was that it carried multiple warheads capable of simultaneously striking different targets - something usually associated with longer-range intercontinental ballistic missiles.

But the US official downplayed the usefulness of the missiles, calling them "experimental" in nature and said that "Russia likely possesses only a handful" of them. The official also said the weapon has a smaller warhead than other missiles Russia has deployed in Ukraine.

Washington says more deliveries of US air defense exports to Ukraine are on the way to the country.

The war is entering what some Russian and Western officials say could be its final and most dangerous phase as Moscow's forces advance at their fastest pace since the early weeks of the conflict.

President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office next month, has pushed for a ceasefire and negotiations to end the war quickly, leaving Washington's long-term support for Ukraine in question.

Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and triggered the biggest crisis in relations between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Switzerland designates Hamas as terror organization
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2024 05:20 PM
Russia teams up with BRICS to create AI alliance, Putin says
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 05:03 PM
Ireland to formally intervene in South Africa's ICJ case against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
12/11/2024 04:30 PM
Rioters set tomb of Hafez al-Assad ablaze in Qardaha - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2024 04:12 PM
Controlled detonations in southern Lebanon no cause for worry, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2024 03:47 PM
Knesset backs proposal not to return terrorist bodies to families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2024 03:36 PM
Syrian rebel leader: No pardons for those involved in torturing detainee
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 03:19 PM
Blinken heads to Jordan, Turkey for Syria talks, State Dept says
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 03:10 PM
IDF eliminates Salah Dahham, head of Hamas's Paragliding Unit in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2024 02:45 PM
Russia: Israeli action in Syria violates pact that ended Yom Kippur war
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 02:12 PM
Russia warns Islamic State terrorists may raise head again in Syria
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 01:57 PM
Afghan Taliban's minister for refugees killed in Kabul blast
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 01:53 PM
Pope Francis calls on Syrian rebels to stabilize country
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 12:09 PM
Qatar says it will soon reopen its embassy in Syria - foreign ministry
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 11:55 AM
Blinken set to visit Ankara to meet Turkish foreign minister
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 09:31 AM