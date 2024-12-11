Jerusalem Post
Senators say US must boost security after Chinese Salt Typhoon telecom hacking

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 11, 2024 23:22

Senators said Wednesday at a hearing the United States must do more to address hacking threats after on Chinese's alleged efforts known as Salt Typhoon to infiltrate American telecommunications companies and steal data about US calls.

"This attack likely represents the largest telecommunications hack in our nation's history," said Senator Ben Ray Lujan, who chairs a subcommittee on telecom issues. "There's a lot that we still don't know about the damage that was done by the salt typhoon hacks, but what we do know is that more must be done to prevent attacks like this."

 

 

Palestinian Islamic Jihad says delegation in Cairo to discuss hostages
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 11:30 PM
Somalia, Ethiopia agree on joint declaration, Turkey's Erdogan says
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 11:20 PM
Incoming NSA Mike Waltz to meet families of American hostages
By WALLA!
12/11/2024 10:43 PM
Hamas rearming, partially rehabilitated in northern and central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2024 09:30 PM
US CENTCOM chief arrives in Israel to talk to IDF chief about Syria
By WALLA!
12/11/2024 08:20 PM
There is a chance to reach a new hostage deal, DM Israel Katz says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2024 06:48 PM
Home Front Command eases guidelines in northern Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2024 06:12 PM
US: Russia could launch another hypersonic missile at Ukraine soon
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 05:11 PM
Russia teams up with BRICS to create AI alliance, Putin says
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 05:03 PM
Controlled detonations in southern Lebanon no cause for worry, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2024 03:47 PM
Knesset backs proposal not to return terrorist bodies to families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2024 03:36 PM
Syrian rebel leader: No pardons for those involved in torturing detainee
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 03:19 PM
Blinken heads to Jordan, Turkey for Syria talks, State Dept says
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 03:10 PM
IDF eliminates Salah Dahham, head of Hamas's Paragliding Unit in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2024 02:45 PM
Russia: Israeli action in Syria violates pact that ended Yom Kippur war
By REUTERS
12/11/2024 02:12 PM