Europeans tell UN ready to 'snap back' Iran sanctions if needed

Britain, France, and Germany have told the United Nations Security Council that they are ready - if necessary - to trigger a so-called "snap back" of all international sanctions on Iran to prevent the country from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

They will lose the ability to take such action on October 18 next year, when a 2015 UN resolution expires. The resolution enshrines Iran's deal with Britain, Germany, France, the United States, Russi,a and China that lifted sanctions on Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

Western states say there is no need to enrich uranium to such a high level under any civilian program and that no other country has done so without producing nuclear bombs. Iran denies pursuing nuclear weapons.

"Iran must deescalate its nuclear program to create the political environment conducive to meaningful progress and a negotiated solution," the UN ambassadors of Britain, Germany, and France wrote in a Dec. 6 letter to the Security Council.