Trump considers ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell for Iran position, sources say

By REUTERS

President-elect Donald Trump is now considering tapping Richard Grenell, his former intelligence chief, to be a special envoy for Iran, according to two people familiar with the transition plans.

"He's definitely in the running," said a person familiar with transition deliberations, who asked not to be identified.

No final decisions on either personnel or strategy on Iran have been made official yet by Trump, including whether to slap fresh sanctions on the country, pursue diplomacy or both in order to halt their nuclear program.

Neither Trump's team nor Grenell responded to requests for comment. Trump's plans for the role have not previously been reported.

