Australian man arrested for threats against Victoria Jewish community center

By MICHAEL STARR

An Australian man was arrested by Queensland Police on Saturday for making threats toward a Jewish community center in Victoria, law enforcement said on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old Holland Park man had made the threats on social media the same day of his arrest, and has since been charged with "using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence" and is set to appear before the Nanango Magistrates Court on January 16.

The police emphasized that there was no indication that the suspect was involved with the December 6 arson attack on the Melbourne Adass Israel Synagogue. 

