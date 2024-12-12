North Carolina home vandalized with Nazi swastikas

A North Carolina Jewish family's home was graffitied with Nazi swastikas and racist and homophobic language, according to WCNC Charlotte and regional Jewish organizations.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte and Anti-Defamation League Washington DC called on law enforcement to fully investigate the incident.

"We are extremely alarmed that someone has chosen to willfully enter another person's private property to deface it with hateful and antisemitic graffiti," the Jewish groups said in a joint statement. "As antisemitism has continued to rise at frightening rates, we are keenly aware of the impact this has on both the individuals who were targeted and the greater Jewish community here in charlotte.