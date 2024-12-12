Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump, asked about chances of war with Iran, says 'anything can happen'

By REUTERS

US President-elect Donald Trump said "anything can happen" when asked about the chances of going to war with Iran during his next term in an interview with Time, coinciding with his being named the magazine's Person of the Year.

"Anything can happen. Anything can happen. It's a very volatile situation," Trump said, before going on to say he thinks the most dangerous thing happening now is Ukraine shooting missiles into Russia, which he said was a major escalation.

Trump has previously threatened Iran, whose elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have sought to assassinate him, according to the US government. Iran has denied the claim.

During his first term in office, in 2020, Trump ordered a US air strike that killed Iran's top military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Trump in 2018 also reneged on a nuclear deal struck by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2015 and re-imposed US economic sanctions on Iran that had been relaxed. The deal had limited Iran's ability to enrich uranium, a process that can yield fissile material for nuclear weapons.

UN chief concerned by Israeli strikes in Syria, urges de-escalation
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 07:48 PM
IDF northern commander visits soldiers in Syria buffer zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2024 07:28 PM
IDF asks Gaza residents to take shelter ahead of IAF strikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2024 06:33 PM
North Carolina home vandalized with Nazi swastikas
By MICHAEL STARR
12/12/2024 06:22 PM
Hammer-wielding man threatens Australian Jewish bakery patrons
By MICHAEL STARR
12/12/2024 06:10 PM
Antisemitic, anti-black graffiti found at Pittsburgh's Riverfront Park
By MICHAEL STARR
12/12/2024 06:02 PM
US House passes bill to expand judiciary despite Biden veto threat
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 05:41 PM
Russian, UAE foreign ministers discuss Syria
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 05:14 PM
IDF to increase protection of communities in West Bank
By WALLA!
12/12/2024 04:54 PM
Syria's ruling body will suspend constitution and parliament
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 04:42 PM
FAA administrator Whitaker to step down on Jan. 20
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 04:40 PM
India's Gukesh beats China's Ding to become youngest world champion
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 04:38 PM
Turkish intelligence chief Kalin is in Damascus, say two close sources
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 04:36 PM
Trump says he will have ‘big discussion’ about ending childhood vax's
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 04:08 PM
Paraguayan President inaugurates new embassy in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2024 03:56 PM