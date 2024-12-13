Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Blinken says he discussed Gaza ceasefire agreement with Turkish top officials

By REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he discussed the imperative of Palestinian militant group Hamas' saying 'yes' to the Gaza ceasefire agreement in his talks with Turkey's President and Foreign Minister.

"In my discussions with President Erdogan and with Minister Fidan we talked about the imperative of Hamas saying yes to the (Gaza) agreement that's possible to finally help bring this to an end," Blinken said, following his meeting with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

"We appreciate very much the role that Turkey can play in using its voice with with Hamas, to try to bring this to conclusion."

Brother of Hamas leader Khaled Mashal released from US prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2024 10:16 AM
China, Egypt agree on need to promote peace in Middle East
By REUTERS
12/13/2024 09:54 AM
Israeli troops prepare to remain on Mount Hermon during winter
By REUTERS
12/13/2024 09:15 AM
Iran’s Qaani meets Iraqi militias to discuss Israeli strikes in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2024 09:12 AM
US charges former Syrian prison chief with torture
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2024 04:12 AM
US will prohibit visas for Georgian officials for 'undermining democracy
By REUTERS
12/13/2024 03:22 AM
UCLA police chief who was criticized over Gaza protest violence is out
By REUTERS
12/13/2024 02:23 AM
Moldova declares state of emergency as risk of Russian gas cutoff looms
By REUTERS
12/13/2024 12:40 AM
Turkey will not allow any weakness to occur in fight against Syria
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 11:49 PM
Defense Minister Katz meets with US NSA Sullivan
By MAARIV
12/12/2024 09:51 PM
Turkey appoints a diplomat to its once closed embassy in Syria - report
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 09:50 PM
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorists who violated ceasefire agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2024 09:13 PM
Gantz says Levin has done most 'damage' of any justice minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/12/2024 08:56 PM
Russia in contact with Syrian rebels, hopes to keep military bases
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 08:04 PM
UN chief concerned by Israeli strikes in Syria, urges de-escalation
By REUTERS
12/12/2024 07:48 PM