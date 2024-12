The United Kingdom on Friday eased its travel warnings for its citizens to Israel on Friday, but that it would "continue to advise against" doing so.

The UK advises against all but essential travel to the West Bank except for Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Jericho. They also advised against all travel to Tulkarm, Jenin, and Tubas.

The UK still advises against all travel to Gaza and 500 meters anywhere nearby.