"To be worthy is to establish a state commission of inquiry and restore the people's trust," National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot said at a memorial marking one year since the passing of his son, Gal Eisenkot.

"To be worthy is to achieve victory and fulfill the goals of the war. To be worthy is to make the brave and extremely difficult decision to bring the hostages back. To be worthy is to encourage broad segments of Israeli society to enlist in the military or perform national service," he said.