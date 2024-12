Defense Minister Israel Katz told the families of hostages still in captivity on Friday that negotiations are underway, and that there is a higher chance than ever for a hostage deal.

"This is the first time since the hostage release deal in November of last year that there is a real opportunity. So if the deal reaches the cabinet - it will pass," reporter Mia Aiden said on Channel 13.

Katz made statements similar to those of his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, this week.