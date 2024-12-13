Bank of America says it will donate undecided sum to Trump's inaugural committee

Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. lender, plans to contribute to President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural committee but has yet to decide on the amount, a BofA spokesperson said Friday.

BofA, along with JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N, were the two largest bank contributors to Trump's 2017 inauguration. JPMorgan representatives declined to comment on Friday.

The inaugural committee plans and finances inaugural events, including opening ceremonies and parades, galas and balls, but not the swearing-in ceremony itself, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Bank of America contributed $1 million to both Trump's first inaugural fund and to President Joe Biden's in 2021. JPMorgan donated $500,000 for Trump's 2017 inaugural festivities.