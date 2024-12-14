South Korea's Yoon faces second impeachment vote over martial law bid

A defiant South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, faces a second impeachment vote on Saturday over his short-lived attempt to impose martial law, a move that shocked the country, split his party, and imperiled his presidency halfway through his term.

His move to impose military rule on Dec. 3 was rescinded barely six hours later after parliament defied troops and police to vote against the decree, but it plunged the country into a constitutional crisis and triggered widespread calls for him to step down for breaking the law.

Opposition parties plan to hold an impeachment vote at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday, with large demonstrations planned ahead of the vote.