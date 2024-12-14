Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iranian president to attend D-8 conference in Egypt in coming days - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to attend the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation conference in Egypt in the coming days, Hezbollah-affiliated network Al-Mayadeen reported on Saturday.



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem to give televised speech on Saturday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 04:04 PM
Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, one killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 02:06 PM
Man self-immolates in North London's Islington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 01:36 PM
Egypt's Sisi talks Gaza ceasefire efforts, hostages with US officials
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 12:48 PM
Syrian currency firms against US dollar - Damascus currency exchangers
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 12:33 PM
Israel Air Force strikes ready-to-use launcher aimed at Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 12:13 PM
One dies after boat capsizes off Greek island, many feared missing
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 11:24 AM
Israeli air force strikes 20 targets across Syria
By AMIR BOHBOT
12/14/2024 10:59 AM
Iran will not impede IAEA access, head of its atomic organization says
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 10:01 AM
South Korea's Yoon faces second impeachment vote over martial law bid
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 05:04 AM
IAF strikes terror cell preparing to attack Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2024 03:51 AM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Maule, Chile, ESMC says
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 02:00 AM
US court rejects Tiktok request to temporarily halt pending US ban
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 01:58 AM
Trump's Middle East envoy meets Saudi crown prince, Axios reports
By REUTERS
12/14/2024 01:55 AM
Bank of America says it will donate undecided sum to Trump's inaugural c
By REUTERS
12/13/2024 11:47 PM