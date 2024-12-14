Four killed in a shooting in northern France, suspect claims fifth victim

Two security agents and two migrants were killed in a shooting in Loon-Plage near the northern city of Dunkirk, French media reported on Saturday, citing security sources.

A 22-year-old man turned himself into nearby authorities following the shooting, saying he had been the attacker and had also killed a fifth person in a nearby town earlier that day, according to French media.

Authorities found three more weapons in the man's car, French media reported.

Representatives for the Interior Ministry and the Justice Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It was not immediately clear what the motives were for the shooting.