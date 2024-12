Brig.-Gen. (res.) Amir Haskel, a leading figure in demonstrations against the government and for the end of the war in Gaza and the release of the hostages, was arrested while protesting in Jerusalem on Saturday night, Ynet reported.

As demonstrators began to disperse, a police officer approached Haskel, who was on his way to a bus, and arrested him, Ynet reported. Other protestors tried to prevent his arrest.