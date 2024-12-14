Trump taps Truth Social CEO Nunes to lead intelligence board

US President Donald Trump on Saturday named ally Devin Nunes, a former US lawmaker who now runs Trump's Truth Social social media platform, to serve as chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board.

Nunes, a longtime Trump defender who led the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee during part of Trump's first White House term, will remain Truth Social CEO while serving on the advisory panel, Trump said in a post on the platform.

As committee chair, Nunes alleged that the FBI had conspired against Trump during its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections in which Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.