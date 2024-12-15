'Kanye 2024:' Attacker of Jewish, Asian New Yorkers sentenced to prison

A New York man who attacked Jewish and Asian residents while making antisemitic and anti-Asian statements was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced.

In 2022 a Jewish man noticed Perin Jacobcuk, 34, performing a Roman salute and proclaiming "Kanye [West] 2024." Jacobchuk hurled antisemitic remarks at the walker, including "kill the Jews" and "gas the K**es." When the Jewish man attempted to leave, Jacobchuk followed him on a bike and then punched him in the head, causing a concussion, broken hand bone, broken kneecap, and dental damage.

A year prior, Jacobcuk harassed a couple of Asian descent. As they walked by, Jacobcuk told them to "go back to China." He reportedly ran up behind the woman, grabbed her shoulders, and shoved her to the ground.

“Perin Jacobchuk will serve state prison time for committing two, separate, brutal attacks fueled by his prejudices and biases,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “These hate crimes left both New Yorkers with physical injuries, which they have thankfully fully recovered from. I hope that the resolution of this case can offer the victims comfort in knowing that Jacobchuk has been held accountable."