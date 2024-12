The IDF has destroyed over 300 Hezbollah sites in large-scale operations over the past three months, the military announced on Sunday.

These operations, conducted by the IDF's 98th Division, targeted key locations such as Khiam, Al-Adaysseh, Rab Al-Tlatin, Marjayoun, Al-Taybeh, and Al-Khiam.

In recent weeks, the division focused its efforts on Al-Khiam, a town that had become a central Hezbollah stronghold from which thousands of rockets were launched toward Israeli territory.