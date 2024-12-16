Jerusalem Post
Putin accuses West of pushing Russia to its 'red lines' forcing it to respond

By REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the West of pushing Russia to its "red lines" - situations it has publicly made clear it will not tolerate - and said Moscow had been forced to respond.

Putin told a meeting of defense officials that Russia was watching the US development and potential deployment of short and medium-range missiles with concern.

He said Russia would lift all of its own voluntary restrictions on the deployment of its own missiles if the US went ahead and deployed such missiles.

Putin, who said Russian forces in Ukraine have taken control of 189 settlements so far this year, said Russia's nuclear weapons were there for deterrence.

Syria’s Latakia port working normally, port official says
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 12:28 PM
UN Syria envoy says UN plans to offer all kinds of help to Syrian people
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 10:16 AM
EU diplomat to make contact with new Syria leaders in Damascus - Kallas
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 09:27 AM
Police block part of Ayalon Highway after grenade found in area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 08:29 AM
IDF intercepts drone from Yemen before it crossed into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 07:25 AM
Home Front Command to conduct siren test in Buq'ata on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 06:36 AM
South Korea's foreign minister says to talk to Blinken
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 05:11 AM
Russia says it evacuates some diplomats out of Syria
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 12:22 AM
Met Police ask for help identifying man who performed Hitler salute
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2024 11:47 PM
US tells UK it will back 'accountable' and 'representative' Syrian government
By REUTERS
12/15/2024 10:06 PM
IDF pursues terrorist who opened fire at vehicles in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2024 09:15 PM
Qatar to re-open its embassy in Syria
By REUTERS
12/15/2024 07:23 PM
Several hundreds, maybe thousands, may have died in Mayotte cyclone
By REUTERS
12/15/2024 07:18 PM
Coalition reaches agreement to fire A-G, Ben-Gvir claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2024 05:10 PM
IDF dismantles over 300 Hezbollah sites
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2024 04:10 PM