Extremism, Russia and Iran have no place in Syria’s future, says EU's Kallas

Extremism, Russia and Iran should not have a place in Syria’s future, EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters on Monday after meeting with European foreign ministers.

"Many foreign ministers emphasized that it should be a condition for the new leadership to eliminate Russian influence (in Syria)," Kallas said.

Four Syrian official told Reuters on Saturday that while Russia is pulling back its military from the front lines in northern Syria and from posts in the Alawite Mountains, Moscow is not leaving its two main bases in the country after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.