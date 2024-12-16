Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Family of US activist killed in West Bank says Blinken offers no prospect of US inquiry

By REUTERS

The family of a Turkish-born American human rights activist killed by Israel in the West Bank pleaded with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday for a US probe into her killing but got no promises, the woman's husband said.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was shot dead on Sept. 6 as she took part in a protest march in the town of Beita against Jewish settlement expansion in the West Bank.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with the top US diplomat, Hamid Ali said Blinken gave no assurances that Washington would carry out its own investigation but urged Eygi's relatives to wait for Israel to finish its inquiry.

"He was very deferential to the Israelis," Ali said. "It felt like he was saying his hands were tied and they weren't able to really do much."

US government has communication with HTS over the past week- State Dept
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 09:17 PM
No US gov't organization on the ground for the search of Austin Tice
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 09:14 PM
Israeli delegation travels to Qatar for further talks on hostage deal
By WALLA!
12/16/2024 08:41 PM
Five killed in Wisconsin school shooting, including shooter, police say
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 08:24 PM
Division 98 prepares for combat in Gaza after three months in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 08:01 PM
US has indications N.Korean troops have been killed in Russia's Kursk
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 07:25 PM
UK officials to meet Syria's interim authorities, foreign minister says
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 07:21 PM
Smotrich working to advance judicial reforms in absence of compromise
By ANNA BARSKY
12/16/2024 06:31 PM
IDF confiscates weapons depots, rocket launchers from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 06:19 PM
Russia and Iran have no place in Syria’s future, says EU's Kallas
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 06:13 PM
Otzma Yehudit: We are no longer bound by the coalition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 05:58 PM
Netanyahu criminal trial: Third day of prime minister's testimony ends
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 04:55 PM
Meeting about removal of A-G between coalition leaders cancelled
By ANNA BARSKY
12/16/2024 04:54 PM
Judges approve Netanyahu's request to cancel Tuesday testimony
By MICHAEL STARR
12/16/2024 01:44 PM
Putin accuses West of pushing Russia to its 'red lines'
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 12:59 PM