Family of US activist killed in West Bank says Blinken offers no prospect of US inquiry

The family of a Turkish-born American human rights activist killed by Israel in the West Bank pleaded with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday for a US probe into her killing but got no promises, the woman's husband said.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was shot dead on Sept. 6 as she took part in a protest march in the town of Beita against Jewish settlement expansion in the West Bank.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with the top US diplomat, Hamid Ali said Blinken gave no assurances that Washington would carry out its own investigation but urged Eygi's relatives to wait for Israel to finish its inquiry.

"He was very deferential to the Israelis," Ali said. "It felt like he was saying his hands were tied and they weren't able to really do much."