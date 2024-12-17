CENTCOM strikes Houthis in Yemen

The US conducted precision strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, CENTCOM announced on X/Twitter on Monday night.
According to the post, the facility that was targeted was a hub for coordinating Houthi operations, such as attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
