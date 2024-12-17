Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

CENTCOM strikes Houthis in Yemen

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 17, 2024 01:14

The US conducted precision strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, CENTCOM announced on X/Twitter on Monday night.

According to the post, the facility that was targeted was a hub for coordinating Houthi operations, such as attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. 

Trump pick for health secretary RFK supports polio vaccination
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 01:16 AM
UN chief welcomes aid commitments by new Syrian authorities
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 01:11 AM
Russia, US warn each other about planned missile launches
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 12:47 AM
White House says drone sightings thus far pose no security risk
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 12:25 AM
BRIEF-Trump To Meet With Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos On Tuesday
By REUTERS
12/17/2024 12:24 AM
Trump, TikTok CEO to meet on Monday, CNN reports
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 11:10 PM
US charges 2 people over fatal drone strike in Jordan linked to Iran
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 11:09 PM
Police recommend criminal investigation against three MKs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 10:44 PM
Syrian rebel leader slams Israel's expansion of buffer zone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 09:55 PM
Netanyahu meets with Trump's envoy for hostage affairs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/16/2024 09:29 PM
Family of US activist killed in West Bank says no prospect of US inquiry
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 09:19 PM
US government has communication with HTS over the past week- State Dept
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 09:17 PM
No US gov't organization on the ground for the search of Austin Tice
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 09:14 PM
Israeli delegation travels to Qatar for further talks on hostage deal
By WALLA!
12/16/2024 08:41 PM
Five killed in Wisconsin school shooting, including shooter, police say
By REUTERS
12/16/2024 08:24 PM