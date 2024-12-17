UN chief welcomes aid commitments by new Syrian authorities

United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher met with the commander of Syria's new administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and newly appointed Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir on Monday to discuss scaling up humanitarian assistance in the country.

Following Fletcher's meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he welcomed the caretaker government's commitment to protect civilians, including humanitarian workers.

"I also welcome their agreement to grant full humanitarian access through all border crossings; cut through bureaucracy over permits and visas for humanitarian workers; ensure the continuity of essential government services, including health and education; and engage in genuine and practical dialog with the wider humanitarian community," Guterres said.