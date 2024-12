IDF troops destroyed an underground shaft in which terrorists had embedded themselves in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Tuesday.

The IDF also confirmed on Tuesday that in October, Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Ori Moshe Borenstein, Major (res.) Netanel Hershkovitz and Staff-Sergeant-Major (res.) Tzvi Matityahu Marantz was killed in an incident in October while conducting similar operations in the area.