919 female soldiers wounded since Oct. 7, PTSD rates rising, Knesset panel says

Troubling data on the scope of the physical injuries and mental health of female soldiers and reservists was revealed on Tuesday during a special discussion of the Committee for the Advancement of the Status of Women.

Committee Chair MK Pnina Tamano-Shata of the National Unity Party said, "Since October 7, 919 female soldiers have been wounded. This shows their involvement on the battlefield and, on the other hand, the price they pay in body and soul."

"Female IDF veterans and PTSD survivors have not always received the stage and recognition in Israeli society. Tens of thousands of women have served and continue to serve in both reserves and active service since the start of the war, and we are proud of them."

The Deputy Head of the Rehabilitation Division at the Defense Ministry noted, "Since the outbreak of Operation Swords of Iron, there have been 19,500 new applicants, of whom 13,500 were wounded in the war. Previously, 26% reported mental health issues, but since the war, this number has risen to 43%. Before the war, 8% were young people; since the war, 51% of the wounded are young people under the age of 30."