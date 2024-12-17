Jerusalem Post
Columbia: Anti-Zionist prof remarks painful, but committed to free speech

By MICHAEL STARR

Columbia University responded to the controversy surrounding a course on Zionism being taught by a professor who praised Hamas's October 7 attacks, saying in a statement on Tuesday that it didn't support his remarks but was committed to free speech.

The statements of Professor Joseph Massad, who described Hamas's October 7 operations as “astounding” and retaliatory, "created pain for many in our community and contributed to the deep controversy on our campus," said Columbia's Office of Public Affairs.

"We have consistently condemned any celebration or promotion of violence or terror," said Columbia. "We remain committed to principles of free expression and the open exchange of viewpoints and perspectives through opportunities for constructive dialogue and understanding throughout our campus community, and we seek to provide a learning environment and classrooms that promote intellectual inquiry and analytical thinking along with civility, tolerance, and respect."

Columbia said that Massad's undergraduate course, History of the Jewish Enlightenment (Haskala) in 19th century Europe and the development of Zionism, was not a required class and there were two other electives next semester on the subject of Zionism and Israeli history.

