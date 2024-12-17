Jerusalem Post
Two men arrested in London over attack on British-Iranian journalist

By REUTERS

British police said on Tuesday they arrested two Romanian men over the stabbing of a journalist working for a Persian language media organization in London in March.

Pouria Zeraati, a British-Iranian journalist who works for Iran International, sustained leg injuries in the attack near his home in Wimbledon, southwest London.

Counter-terrorism police led the investigation over concerns he had been targeted because of his work at the television news network, which is critical of Iran's government.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said earlier this month that Nandito Badea, 19, and George Stana, 23, had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and wounding.

