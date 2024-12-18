The UN committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is set to convene at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura in southern Lebanon, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news outlet Al-Akhbar reported.
C'tte overseeing Israel-Lebanon ceasefire to convene at 2:00 p.m. - report
