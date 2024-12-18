Jerusalem Post
IDF issues evacuation warnings for residents of El-Bureij area in central Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic media spokesperson, Colonel Avichai Adraee, issued evacuation warnings in a Wednesday post on X/Twitter for residents of the El-Bureij area of central Gaza. 

"Terrorist organizations are once again firing rockets from this area that has been warned several times in the past," Adraee noted, requesting that residents of the area move to the nearby humanitarian zone. 

