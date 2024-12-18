IDF issues evacuation warnings for residents of El-Bureij area in central Gaza

IDF Arabic media spokesperson, Colonel Avichai Adraee, issued evacuation warnings in a Wednesday post on X/Twitter for residents of the El-Bureij area of central Gaza.

#عاجل ‼️ الى سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في بلوكات 2220, 2221, 2222, 2223 (منطقة البريج)هذا تخدير مسبق قبل هجوم!⭕️تطلق المنظمات الإرهابية القذائف الصاروخية مرة اخرى من هذه المنطقة التي تم تحذيرها عدة مرات في الماضي.⭕️من أجل أمنكم، انتقلوا فوراً الى المنطقة الإنسانية. pic.twitter.com/PoqiY4U06Y — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 18, 2024

"Terrorist organizations are once again firing rockets from this area that has been warned several times in the past," Adraee noted, requesting that residents of the area move to the nearby humanitarian zone.