Israeli troops remove Israelis who crossed into Lebanon

Israeli soldiers removed a small far-right group of Israeli civilians who had crossed into Lebanon, appearing to put up a tent, in what the military said on Wednesday was a serious incident now under investigation.

The Israelis who crossed the border held up a sign on the border that read "Our Lebanon" in Hebrew.

"Any attempt to approach or cross the border into Lebanese territory without coordination is life-threatening and harms the IDF's ability to operate in the area and complete its mission," the IDF stated.