Netanyahu denies seeking favorable Walla coverage during testimony

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while testifying at his corruption trial on Wednesday, said he spoke to Walla owner Shaul Elovitch in an attempt to convince him to ensure Walla engaged in better journalism, but not for his own benefit.

“I didn’t talk to him to get a better article for myself,” said Netanyahu, animated about an article he said downplayed the Iranian Islamic regime threat.

He argued that Walla had a responsibility as a news website, telling the judges how important it was for an “organism” to be able to “identify threats to itself.”