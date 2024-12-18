Jerusalem Post
US Supreme Court to consider TikTok bid to halt ban

By REUTERS

The US Supreme Court decided on Wednesday to hear a bid by TikTok and its China-based parent company ByteDance to block a law intended to force the sale of the short-video app by Jan. 19 or face a ban on national security grounds.

The justices did not immediately act on an emergency request by TikTok and ByteDance, as well as some of its users who post content on the social media platform, for an injunction to halt the looming ban, opting instead to hear arguments on the matter on Jan. 10.

The challengers appealed a lower court ruling that upheld the law. TikTok is used by about 170 million Americans.

