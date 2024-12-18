Jerusalem Post
Hagari to attend classified briefing following critique of 'Feldstein bill'

By BENZI ROBIN

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari is set to appear next week for a classified briefing before the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee after facing criticism from coalition members for criticizing the "Feldstein bill," calling it "very dangerous to the IDF" during a press conference in early December.

Hagari made these remarks during the preliminary approval of the bill, which would make soldiers who make unauthorized transfers of secret documents to the prime minister's office or defense minister's office immune from criminal responsibility. 

Hagari was summoned ten days ago by the committee. 



