Trump advisers urge ending environmental reviews for mines receiving US funds

Advisers to incoming US President Donald Trump are recommending he waive environmental reviews for federally funded critical minerals projects to boost domestic production of materials used in electric vehicles, electronics and weapons, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Implementation would reflect a major shift in how Washington reviews proposed mines on federal lands and aims to ensure that projects receiving loans, grants or other government support are able to help the US cut dependence on China, the world's largest miner and processor of lithium, cobalt and other critical minerals.

The advisers, tasked by Trump's transition team to develop policy ideas around electric vehicle supply chains, urged Trump to waive requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to expedite permitting and construction reviews for production of critical minerals, batteries and magnets, the document showed. NEPA applies to projects on federal lands.