Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump advisers urge ending environmental reviews for mines receiving US funds

By REUTERS

 Advisers to incoming US President Donald Trump are recommending he waive environmental reviews for federally funded critical minerals projects to boost domestic production of materials used in electric vehicles, electronics and weapons, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Implementation would reflect a major shift in how Washington reviews proposed mines on federal lands and aims to ensure that projects receiving loans, grants or other government support are able to help the US cut dependence on China, the world's largest miner and processor of lithium, cobalt and other critical minerals.

The advisers, tasked by Trump's transition team to develop policy ideas around electric vehicle supply chains, urged Trump to waive requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to expedite permitting and construction reviews for production of critical minerals, batteries and magnets, the document showed. NEPA applies to projects on federal lands.

Bennett, Gallant allegedly discuss forming political alliance - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 07:44 PM
IDF engineers dismantle tunnel in Lebanon, remove weapons in mosque
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 07:30 PM
FM: France has evidence Russia manipulating influencers in France
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 06:48 PM
Hagari to attend classified briefing before Knesset panel
By BENZI ROBIN
12/18/2024 06:40 PM
France says sanctions, reconstruction aid in Syria will be conditional
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 06:31 PM
Brazilian judge orders Adele song removed over plagiarism claim
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 06:24 PM
Israel Meteorological Service warns of high fire index in northern Israe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 06:18 PM
US Supreme Court to consider TikTok bid to halt ban
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 06:14 PM
IDF issues seize, demolish orders for homes of 2 Palestinian terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 05:48 PM
Suspects indicted for firing flares at PM's home held next to terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/18/2024 05:40 PM
German minister says Israel in Golan Heights breaches intn'l law
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 05:15 PM
Dutch, Finnish, Swedish jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 04:48 PM
US House Ethics report on ex-lawmaker Gaetz coming in days - CNN
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 04:42 PM
Macron, Erdogan discuss Syria, need to include all communities
By REUTERS
12/18/2024 04:14 PM
Netanyahu denies seeking favorable Walla coverage during testimony
By MICHAEL STARR
12/18/2024 04:05 PM