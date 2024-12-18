IDF engineers dismantle terror tunnel in southern Lebanon, confiscate weapons inside mosque

IDF engineering soldiers in Brigade 188 dismantled an underground tunnel route dozens of meters long that led to a Hezbollah command center in southern Lebanon, the IDF reported Wednesday.

Weapons, surveillance systems, and additional military equipment were located in the command center. Nearby, several weapons storage facilities were located, as well as one embedded in a mosque, where hundreds of explosives, rifles, grenades, and additional military equipment were stored.

Underground tunnel route leading to Hezbollah command center, December 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Yahalom Unit troops first investigated the compound, which the combat engineers then destroyed. They also confiscated all the discovered weapons.

Hezbollah used the command center to plan terror attacks and direct rocket fire at northern Israel.