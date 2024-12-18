Jerusalem Post
Gallant denies reports he, Bennett are allegedly discussing forming political alliance

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 18, 2024 19:53

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant denied reports that he and former prime minister Naftali Bennett are discussing forming a political alliance, Gallant said on Wednesday. 

"The report is false and baseless. Former defense minister Yoav Gallant is a member of the Likud party and will remain so. Gallant has not spoken to or met with Bennett since they served in the same government many years ago. Gallant has no intention of allying with him or cooperating with him politically," Gallant said in a statement.

