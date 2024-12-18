Massive defense bill passes Congress

The US Senate voted overwhelmingly for an $895 billion bill setting policy for the Pentagon on Wednesday, despite the inclusion of a controversial provision on transgender medical care for minors.

The 100-member Senate backed the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, by 85 to 14. Since it passed the House of Representatives last week, approval sends it to the White House, where the bill's congressional supporters say President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law.

This year's NDAA authorizes a record $895 billion in annual military spending, covering purchases of ships, aircraft and weapons, and including provisions intended to boost competitiveness with geopolitical rivals like China and Russia.

