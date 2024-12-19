Jerusalem Post
No ceasefire deal between Turkey and US backed SDF in northern Syria, Turkish official says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

There is no ceasefire deal between Turkey and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria, contrary to a US announcement on the issue, a Turkish defense ministry official said on Thursday.

Turkey believes that the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) forces will "liberate" areas occupied by the Kurdish PKK/YPG militia in northern Syria, the official also said.

The SDF is an ally in the US coalition against Islamic State fighters. It is spearheaded by the YPG, a group that Ankara sees as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), whose fighters have battled the Turkish state for 40 years.

 

