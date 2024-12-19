No ceasefire deal between Turkey and US backed SDF in northern Syria, Turkish official says

There is no ceasefire deal between Turkey and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria, contrary to a US announcement on the issue, a Turkish defense ministry official said on Thursday.

Turkey believes that the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) forces will "liberate" areas occupied by the Kurdish PKK/YPG militia in northern Syria, the official also said.

The SDF is an ally in the US coalition against Islamic State fighters. It is spearheaded by the YPG, a group that Ankara sees as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), whose fighters have battled the Turkish state for 40 years.