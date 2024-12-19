Jerusalem Post
Jewish groups worried by spate of San Francisco antisemitic graffiti

By MICHAEL STARR

Jewish groups and Israeli officials have raised concern about a spate of antisemitic and anti-Israel graffiti in the San Francisco Bay Area in recent months.

"The Bay Area has been experiencing a surge of anti-Israel and antisemitic graffiti," the Israeli Consulate General for the Pacific Northwest noted on social media on Tuesday.

The NGO Stop Antisemitism reported on Tuesday that in Oakland, a star of David was graffitied next to the words "kill them all."

The consulate noted that the incident occurred after the December 9 vandalism of the  Hillel House at San Francisco State University with the word “Khaybar" -- a reference to a Saudi Arabian oasis where Mohammed led his followers in a war against Jews that ultimately resulted in massacres and expulsions.

"One year. Countless incidents of antisemitic graffiti," Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area said on X, sharing several incidents that had occurred in the Lake Merritt area.

