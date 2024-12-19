High Court requests state's response regarding security prisoners' basic food

The High Court requested the state to respond as to why food allowing basic necessities for security prisoners would not be provided, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

"The court orders the respondents to appear and provide reasons why steps should not be taken to ensure that security prisoners are also provided with food that meets basic living conditions in accordance with the applicable law," the court's statement read.

The state was required to respond no later than January 26.

Ben-Gvir responds

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in response that the High Court had become "a shield" for Nukhba terrorists.

"The Prison Service adheres strictly to the law, providing only the bare minimum required by law and nothing more," he added. Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Indeed, under my watch, the era of feasts, marmalades, and lamb meat is over. There will no longer be bakeries or canteens with deposits of terror funds. A prison for terrorists will no longer be a hotel," Ben-Gvir further noted.