Iraq sends nearly 2,000 Syrian soldiers back home

By REUTERS

Iraq sent back nearly 2,000 Syrian soldiers on Thursday to their homeland after they had sought refuge in Iraq during the advance of rebel forces that toppled President Bashar al-Assad earlier this month, according to an Iraqi military statement.

The Syrian soldiers were returned at their request and entered via a border crossing between Iraq and Syria, it said.

"In coordination with some parties on the Syrian side, 1,905 Syrian officers and soldiers were handed over in a legal manner to a protection force on the Syrian side at the Al-Qaim border crossing," the statement said.

